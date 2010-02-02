Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: New York City's oldest Catholic school could close
By | February 2, 2010, 1:08pm UTC
- The schools set to replace closing schools in Queens each have a specialized curriculum. (Daily News)
- The city is planning for all schools to serve students with disabilities. (GothamSchools, Daily News, Post)
- The city’s oldest Catholic school may be in danger of closing. (NY1)
- The ingredients of city school lunches will soon be posted online. (Daily News)
- More than 150 students protested cuts to student fare cards outside MTA headquarters. (Post)
- DOE and UFT officials disagree on whether the city will be eligible for more federal funds. (Daily News)
- A Queens teacher is charged with instructing students to resolve a dispute through fistfights. (Post)
- The Post decries the NAACP’s insertion in the UFT’s lawsuit to keep low-performing schools open.
- A study found abstinence education persuades a majority of students to delay sex. (Washington Post)