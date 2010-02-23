Rise & Shine: Construction industry creating new school for Smith

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | February 23, 2010, 11:59am UTC
  • The UFT says using test scores in tenure decisions reflects an illicit rule change. (GothamSchools, Post)
  • The DOE will work with the construction industry to develop a non-charter school for Smith HS. (Times)
  • Bob Herbert praises Harlem Village Academy and its founder for “raising the bar” in Harlem. (Times)
  • President Obama urged governors yesterday to improve education. (TimesWall Street Journal)
  • A mom says her child is being bullied at Brooklyn’s PS 161, but the school isn’t so sure. (Daily News)
  • More than 900 San Francisco teachers and school staff are set to be laid off this year. (S.F. Chronicle)
  • Chicago’s schools chief says he will improve the school closure process there. (Chicago Sun-Times)