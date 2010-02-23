Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Construction industry creating new school for Smith
By | February 23, 2010, 11:59am UTC
- The UFT says using test scores in tenure decisions reflects an illicit rule change. (GothamSchools, Post)
- The DOE will work with the construction industry to develop a non-charter school for Smith HS. (Times)
- Bob Herbert praises Harlem Village Academy and its founder for “raising the bar” in Harlem. (Times)
- President Obama urged governors yesterday to improve education. (Times, Wall Street Journal)
- A mom says her child is being bullied at Brooklyn’s PS 161, but the school isn’t so sure. (Daily News)
- More than 900 San Francisco teachers and school staff are set to be laid off this year. (S.F. Chronicle)
- Chicago’s schools chief says he will improve the school closure process there. (Chicago Sun-Times)