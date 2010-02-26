Months after mayoral control returns, its lobbying group folds

Sources tell us that Learn NY, the lobbying group that pushed to preserve mayoral control, is closing. Officials with the organization did not return calls to confirm.

The group’s website has been down at least since yesterday, though staff members’ email addresses were still working and phone calls to their main office line were being answered. Messages to the group’s spokeswoman, Julie Wood, were referred to Learn NY’s current executive director, Heather McNaught, who did not respond to requests for comment by this evening.

After mayoral control was reinstated, it was unclear what Learn NY’s role should be and the group never publicly revised its mission. The organization, founded in 2008 by close allies of the mayor to rally parents to the mayoral control cause, never picked up much steam in that effort.