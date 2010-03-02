Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: City spends less on Metrocards to move more kids
By | March 2, 2010, 12:33pm UTC
- Despite new initiatives, the DOE still does not make data about bullying available. (Gotham Gazette)
- The city launched a new school violence hotline yesterday. (NY1)
- Spending on Metrocards is lower and more efficient than the $1 billion spent annually on buses. (Post)
- Three East Village schools are the first in the city to ditch meat in some of their school lunches. (NY1)
- Experts say homelessness among city students is on the rise. (Columbia Spectator)
- President Obama backed the Central Falls mass firing and other turnaround efforts. (Times, AP)