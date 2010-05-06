Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Bloomberg's budget cuts 6,400 teacher positions
By | May 6, 2010, 10:58am UTC
- Without new funds, Mayor Bloomberg plans to cut 6,400 teachers. (Times, Post, NY1, Wall Street Journal)
- The Times says the coming teacher layoffs show the country needs a second education stimulus.
- The city is planning to spend $5 million a year on recruiting new teachers. (Daily News)
- For the first time ever, CUNY has a waiting list, for students who apply after this week. (Daily News, NY1)
- Political consultant Basil Smikle officially declared his plan to challenge State Sen. Bill Perkins. (Post)
- The director of the Harlem Success lottery documentary said her funders include charter backers. (NY1)
- The archbishop of New York outlines a strategic plan to boost Catholic elementary schools. (Post)
- Readers weigh in on whether charter schools work, representing a wide range of views. (Times)
- A TV documentary about for-profit education led to a selloff in for-profit schools stocks. (AP)
- Oklahoma City schools will try NYC’s failed cell phone incentives experiment. (The Oklahoman)