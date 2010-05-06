Rise & Shine: Bloomberg's budget cuts 6,400 teacher positions

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | May 6, 2010, 10:58am UTC
  • Without new funds, Mayor Bloomberg plans to cut 6,400 teachers. (Times, Post, NY1, Wall Street Journal)
  • The Times says the coming teacher layoffs show the country needs a second education stimulus.
  • The city is planning to spend $5 million a year on recruiting new teachers. (Daily News)
  • For the first time ever, CUNY has a waiting list, for students who apply after this week. (Daily News, NY1)
  • Political consultant Basil Smikle officially declared his plan to challenge State Sen. Bill Perkins. (Post)
  • The director of the Harlem Success lottery documentary said her funders include charter backers. (NY1)
  • The archbishop of New York outlines a strategic plan to boost Catholic elementary schools. (Post)
  • Readers weigh in on whether charter schools work, representing a wide range of views. (Times)
  • A TV documentary about for-profit education led to a selloff in for-profit schools stocks. (AP)
  • Oklahoma City schools will try NYC’s failed cell phone incentives experiment. (The Oklahoman)