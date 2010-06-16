Remainders: After a year in the auditorium, a playground arrives

By 
Elizabeth Green
 | June 16, 2010, 11:06pm UTC
  • After a year without a playground, Ruben Brosbe’s students get one. (GothamSchools Community)
  • A young boy with autism interviews his mom for Story Corps. (Via Insideschools)
  • Proposed alternatives to bake sales-gone-healthy, from the DOE. (WNYC)
  • A manual for parents showing how to transform their children’s school. (Catalyst Ohio)
  • Arne Duncan sparks challenges in Congress; ESEA’s chances: bad. (EdWeekEdWeek)
  • Philly’s all-education news site is a modern-day one-room schoolhouse. (Notebook)
  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are campaigning for billionaires to give more. (Reuters)
  • A researcher finds that the “persistently dangerous” category is flawed. (EdWeek)
  • How can the government help young children develop “soft skills”? (American Prospect)
  • Communities start applying for Promise neighborhood grants. (Paul Tough)