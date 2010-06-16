Skip to main content
Remainders: After a year in the auditorium, a playground arrives
By | June 16, 2010, 11:06pm UTC
- After a year without a playground, Ruben Brosbe’s students get one. (GothamSchools Community)
- A young boy with autism interviews his mom for Story Corps. (Via Insideschools)
- Proposed alternatives to bake sales-gone-healthy, from the DOE. (WNYC)
- A manual for parents showing how to transform their children’s school. (Catalyst Ohio)
- Arne Duncan sparks challenges in Congress; ESEA’s chances: bad. (EdWeek; EdWeek)
- Philly’s all-education news site is a modern-day one-room schoolhouse. (Notebook)
- Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are campaigning for billionaires to give more. (Reuters)
- A researcher finds that the “persistently dangerous” category is flawed. (EdWeek)
- How can the government help young children develop “soft skills”? (American Prospect)
- Communities start applying for Promise neighborhood grants. (Paul Tough)