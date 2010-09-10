Skip to main content
Remainders: Could a Fenty loss prevent D.C. teacher bonuses?
By | September 10, 2010, 10:27pm UTC
- The precise kinds of bonuses being offered to D.C. teachers just came out. (Teacher Beat)
- But whether the bonuses are handed out at all could be contingent on Fenty’s reelection. (Teacher Beat)
- Meanwhile, a laid-off teacher’s value-add allegedly includes fathering a student’s child. (WashPost)
- L.A., whose schools are led by two NYC expats, has a new teacher eval proposal. (LA Daily News)
- A teacher at William Maxwell HS credits Bloomberg with ruining his school. (NYCPSPB)
- Ruben Brosbe finds there’s a teacher equivalent of summer-backsliding. (GS Community)
- Poll: Majority of Americans favor teacher evaluations that use student test scores. (Time)
- Will newly lame-duck Chicago Mayor Daley’s next step be education philanthropy? (Sun-Times)
- Is the racial isolation of Albany’s charter schools a problem? (Joanne Jacobs)
- Economist James Heckman says we need to think outside federal department lines. (Ezra Klein)
- Russ Feingold is introducing a lot of NCLB legislation — because of election time. (Politics K12)
- Back-to-school spending habits have yet to bounce from need to want. (Times)