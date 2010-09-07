Skip to main content
Remainders: A teacher who worked at KIPP turns from "reform"
By | September 8, 2010, 12:15am UTC
- A former KIPP teacher explains how he lost faith in the dominant “reform” narrative. (Ed News Colorado)
- The Gates Foundation, which once ejected me from a meeting, wants to be more transparent. (AP)
- A Duncan aide passed off a fictional Chicken Soup for the Soul story as true. (Virginian-Pilot)
- First-year teachers should speak up and ask for help, but be ready to hold their own hands. (Miss Brave)
- At a Chicago “turnaround” high schools, the first day began with a “zero tolerance” declaration. (Catalyst)
- The best metaphor for school policy fads might be a hurricane, not a pendulum. (Larry Cuban)
- Back-to-school fashion tips from frugal, reasonable, dress-code-adhering Hollywood. (Daily News)
- “Waiting for Superman” director Davis Guggenheim thinks teachers are most important. (HuffPost)
- Dan Brown thinks Davis Guggenheim’s prescriptions for improving teaching are flawed. (HuffPost)
- Staffers at the U.S. Department of Education are very miserable, a survey says. (Politics K12)
- Some charter schools might get left out of the $10 billion edu-jobs bill funding. (Politics K12)