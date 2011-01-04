Celebrating the growth of GothamSchools' community (section)

The GothamSchools Community section spent 2010 constantly growing, in the end featuring more than 220 posts from dozens of writers trying to elevate the conversation about public education.
On our Community page, editor Philissa Cramer rounds up the ground covered by our contributers last year. Teachers gave insights into daily classroom life, parents and teachers discussed how their schools affect their lives, and edu-wonks of all stripes dug deeply into policy questions and offered suggestions to improve the city schools.
Among the calls for change we published in 2010:
- Lawyer David Bloomfield advocated for an independent review of school closures.
- Teachers — Arthur Goldstein and James Eterno at Jamaica HS and Alex Jones at Metropolitan Corporate Academy — made cases for keeping their schools open,
- High school student Khaair Morrison explained why he couldn’t handle looming Metrocard cuts.
- Mom Ebony Brown outlined her controversial reasons for supporting charter schools.
- Former CUNY dean John Garvey made an equity case for changing specialized high school admissions.
- And week after week, parent Elizabeth Puccini offered lessons for greening city schools.
If you — or your students — have something to say about the schools, e-mail us. We’re looking forward to a new year full of even more dispatches from classrooms and insightful takes on education policy.