Celebrating the growth of GothamSchools' community (section)

The GothamSchools Community section spent 2010 constantly growing, in the end featuring more than 220 posts from dozens of writers trying to elevate the conversation about public education.

On our Community page, editor Philissa Cramer rounds up the ground covered by our contributers last year. Teachers gave insights into daily classroom life, parents and teachers discussed how their schools affect their lives, and edu-wonks of all stripes dug deeply into policy questions and offered suggestions to improve the city schools.

Among the calls for change we published in 2010:

If you — or your students — have something to say about the schools, e-mail us. We’re looking forward to a new year full of even more dispatches from classrooms and insightful takes on education policy.