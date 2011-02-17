Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Despite windfall, city not reducing layoff estimates
By | February 17, 2011, 10:13am UTC
- The city says it found $2 billion but still needs to lay of 4,666 teachers. (Times, Daily News, NY1, WSJ)
- A group of teachers say “last in, first out” layoff rules are too blunt but not all bad. (WNYC)
- N.J. Education Commissioner Chris Cerf unveiled a plan to limit, but not eliminate, tenure. (Times, Post)
- PS 308 is decrepit and can’t fit the charter school that’s slated to move in, people there say. (Daily News)
- Ed Sec Arne Duncan said districts should lay off neither all young nor all senior teachers. (Post)
- The Daily News says Paul Egan’s restaurant meltdown highlights the teachers union’s foibles.
- Andrea Peyser: Cathie Black’s appointment is turning out to be a political mistake for Bloomberg. (Post)