Rise & Shine: City's school layoff list fear-mongering, union says

News from New York City:
- The city’s teacher layoffs list shows that 4 in 5 schools would be affected. (Times, WSJ, NY1, Daily News)
- UFT President Michael Mulgrew says the list is just meant to scare teachers. (GothamSchools)
- The highest proportion of layoffs would happen in Harlem, where 1 in 6 teachers would be laid off. (Post)
- The UFT said avoiding layoffs could start with cutting the teacher recruitment budget. (S.I. Advance)
- A teachers at PS 156 in Queens is suing over the way she says her principal treats students. (Post)
- Mayor Bloomberg said parents shouldn’t worry about toxic levels of PCBs in school buildings. (NY1)
- About 1,500 teachers are paid by DOE while they are actually doing work for the teachers union. (Post)
- The city’s 43 transfer high schools have raised graduation rates for at-risk teens. (Daily News)
- Cathie Black has rescheduled her parent meeting that competed with the UFT’s. (S.I. Advance)
- PS 22’s chorus performed at the Oscars last night, singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” (Daily News)
- Michael Daly: PS 22’s 10-year chorus teacher is reason for ending “last in, first out” rules. (Daily News)
- The city might start reimbursing parents for transporting their special education students. (S.I. Advance)
- CUNY is planning to open a new community college in Manhattan as soon as next summer. (Post)
And beyond:
- After abandoning its racial diversity plan, Raleigh, N.C., might integrate schools by achievement. (Times)
- The mayor of Providence, R.I., reassured teachers who received termination notices. (Times)
- Rhode Island’s schools chief says budget-related layoffs don’t have to happen by seniority. (Post)
- N.J. Gov. Chris Christie’s fight with the teachers union is only the most fierce of his union battles. (Times)
- In Ohio, local boxing gyms are picking up refugees from schools’ canceled sports programs. (Times)
- Paul Krugman says Texas’s example shows that children are bearing the brunt of the recession. (Times)
- Few charter school operators have opted to take federal money to turn around failing schools. (EdWeek)
- David Kearns, a Bush I-era USDOE official and founder of New American Schools, has died. (Times)