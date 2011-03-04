Remainders: Special ed students face tough transition

By 
Elizabeth Green
 | March 5, 2011, 12:36am UTC
  • Report: Legally mandated planning for special ed students isn’t happening. (Insideschools)
  • Two teachers debated last-in-first-out layoff rules on Inside City Hall. (NY1)
  • National Research Council: Judgments on Rhee’s success are premature. (WashPost)
  • Some public pre-K programs in Manhattan are ridiculously hard to get into. (DNAInfo)
  • On the Daily Show, Jon Stewart and Diane Ravitch agreed about education. (Daily Show)
  • Matt Damon isn’t happy with Obama, and one of his beefs is education. (CNN)
  • A teacher discovers that a colleague didn’t read students’ work. (Pissed Off Teacher)
  • District 25 needs a new superintendent, and CFN’s have lots of openings. (Simply Hired)
  • Senate Democrats’ budget restores Race to the Top and other ed funding. (Politics K12)
  • A challenge emerges to the argument that teaching can be taught. (Joanne Jacobs)