Remainders: Special ed students face tough transition
By | March 5, 2011, 12:36am UTC
- Report: Legally mandated planning for special ed students isn’t happening. (Insideschools)
- Two teachers debated last-in-first-out layoff rules on Inside City Hall. (NY1)
- National Research Council: Judgments on Rhee’s success are premature. (WashPost)
- Some public pre-K programs in Manhattan are ridiculously hard to get into. (DNAInfo)
- On the Daily Show, Jon Stewart and Diane Ravitch agreed about education. (Daily Show)
- Matt Damon isn’t happy with Obama, and one of his beefs is education. (CNN)
- A teacher discovers that a colleague didn’t read students’ work. (Pissed Off Teacher)
- District 25 needs a new superintendent, and CFN’s have lots of openings. (Simply Hired)
- Senate Democrats’ budget restores Race to the Top and other ed funding. (Politics K12)
- A challenge emerges to the argument that teaching can be taught. (Joanne Jacobs)