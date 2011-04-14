Skip to main content
Remainders: A Harlem teacher's unique side gig is pro boxing
By | April 15, 2011, 1:00am UTC
- Sonya Lamonakis, a Harlem teacher, moonlights as a boxer, and her AP watches her bouts. (ESPN)
- Andy Rotherham says there are no lessons to be found in the tale of Cathie Black. (School of Thought)
- Just a reminder: Plenty of editors, politicians, and policy wonks backed Black at first. (Edwize)
- A brief history of 40 years of teacher layoffs in the New York City schools. (Brooklyn Ink)
- Chinese schoolchildren perform slightly terrifying dance routines every morning in gym class. (Gawker)
- Many of the teachers a Colorado district chose to talk to a reporter oppose its policies. (Dana Goldstein)
- Kevin Carey: Republicans are both attacking teachers unions and backing their agenda. (New Republic)
- More high school students are taking tougher classes, but racial gaps persist, a report finds. (Hechinger)
- Students who attend schools that are phasing out describe how they’re affected by the closures. (EdVox)
- Did New Orleans juke the schools stats that led Arne Duncan to call it “most-improved”? (Answer Sheet)