Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: NJ court weighs school budget intervention
By | April 21, 2011, 11:38am UTC
- New Jersey’s court may order Gov. Christie to spend more on schools. (WSJ, Star Ledger)
- A new K-5 school will open a year later while a KIPP school will get more space. (Daily News)
- A 7-year-old special education student in Queens was handcuffed after a tantrum. (Daily News)
- The PBS News Hour profiles a Bronx school serving nearly 700 autistic children. (Daily News)
- A Brooklyn teacher who made a Columbine joke avoided indictment yesterday. (Times)
- Questions about whether an ACS worker or “systemic failures” are behind a child’s death. (Post)
- Visiting Newark, Arne Duncan said the city could be a model for reform. (Star Ledger)
- Newark Mayor Cory Booker said he’s mulling merit pay but hasn’t talked to teachers yet. (WSJ)
- Rochester school board member: Brizard should pay for search for his successor. (Sun Times)
- George Will says local control of schools is code for control by teachers unions. (Post)
- Officials at Brooklyn’s Community Roots charter withdrew an application to expand. (Daily News, GS)
- The Supreme Court is asked if juveniles convicted of murder should get life without parole. (Times)
- People living in poverty are more likely to have only a cellphone, not a landline. (Times)
- A young teacher-farmer in Brooklyn got his start through the city’s Green Apple Corps. (Times)