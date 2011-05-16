Skip to main content
Remainders: The perils of group work; assessing John King
By | May 17, 2011, 12:26am UTC
- Group work comes with perils, seven in particular, says Diana Senechal’s new book. (Joanne Jacobs)
- NY’s Board of Regents elected John King to be the state’s next education commissioner. (GS, Times)
- As John King takes over for David Steiner, an assessment of the pair’s efforts so far. (Education Next)
- NCLB reauthorization kicks off with a congressional bill that would mainly keep SIG. (Politics K12)
- Today’s boycott of Buffalo schools resulted in an attendance rate of 53 percent. (Buffalo News)
- A scientific exploration into what’s going on when students feel pain doing math. (Ed Week)
- The playground fire at P.S. 29 offers a tough lesson about trusting communities. (Insideschools)
- Charter schools are similar to British “free schools,” writes a former city school official. (Spectator)
- A report looks at the qualities of charter school networks that grow successfully. (Hechinger Report)
- More on that study in the journal Science that looked at effective science instruction. (Ed Week)