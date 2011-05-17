Skip to main content
Remainders: In search of the elixir of the status quo
By | May 17, 2011, 10:35pm UTC
- Against Joel Klein’s assertion that “collaboration is the elixir of the status-quo crowd.” (Future of Ed)
- Inside an expulsion hearing at a Bronx charter school for a student with theater skills. (GS Community)
- Rahm Emanuel’s inauguration speech today focused on schools, children, and schools. (WBEZ)
- Concerns that arts education will suffer under the new state teacher evaluation system. (Dewey21C)
- In NCLB talks, Margaret Spellings, now at the Chamber of Commerce, is sidelined. (Politics)
- How a Philly principal lost confidence in now-NYC school official‘s data analysis. (City School Stories)
- Advice for a parent of twins with questions about the gifted-and-talented tests. (Insideschools)
- Threading efforts to teach social justice and prepare students for college work. (Notebook)
- The back story of how former NYC official Michael Duffy got involved in education. (Goldstein)
- The use of the term “failing school” in books has skyrocketed since the 1990s. (Kevin Kosar)
- Georgians protested a court’s rejection of the state’s power to open charter schools. (GPB)