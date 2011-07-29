Remainders: D.C. teacher says blogging, not scores, cost his job

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | July 29, 2011, 9:47pm UTC
  • A teacher fired under D.C.’s evaluation system says he thinks blogging cost him his job. (Answer Sheet)
  • An NYC teacher who once worked in D.C. said the teacher was inspiring, not ineffective. (James Boutin)
  • Speaking anonymously, three city principals say their jobs are more challenging than ever. (City Limits)
  • The city required almost 40,000 students to attend summer school; most are attending. (Gotham Gazette)
  • After a delay, Principals will get state test scores Aug. 4 and they’ll go public four days later. (GS Twitter)
  • Ed Sec Arne Duncan said teacher salaries should rise, to $60,000 to $150,000. (Politics K-12)
  • Four in 10 teachers hired since 2005 came to the classroom via alternative certification. (Teacher Beat)
  • The Grassroots Education Movement’s documentary is being screened in South Korea. (Ed Notes)
  • States are cracking down on districts’ practice of rehiring pension-drawing retired teachers. (EdWeek)

From the March on Washington:

  • Organizers of the Save Our Schools rally turned down a planned White House meeting. (Politics K-12)
  • A report from day one of the Save Our Schools rally features Kozol, Kuhn, and Klonsky. (James Boutin)
  • Chris Lehman, a principal, says uninspiring schools proved to him the rally is needed. (Practical Theory)
  • Critics say the rally is asking for funding without accountability, but organizers disagree. (Politics K-12)
  • Ben Smith: Union officials are helping organize the march, but that’s not being advertised. (Politico)
  • Rotherham: For all the concern about privatization, corporate influence on schools is modest. (Eduwonk)