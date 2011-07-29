Remainders: D.C. teacher says blogging, not scores, cost his job

A teacher fired under D.C.’s evaluation system says he thinks blogging cost him his job. (Answer Sheet)

An NYC teacher who once worked in D.C. said the teacher was inspiring, not ineffective. (James Boutin)

Speaking anonymously, three city principals say their jobs are more challenging than ever. (City Limits)

The city required almost 40,000 students to attend summer school; most are attending. (Gotham Gazette)

After a delay, Principals will get state test scores Aug. 4 and they’ll go public four days later. (GS Twitter)

Ed Sec Arne Duncan said teacher salaries should rise, to $60,000 to $150,000. (Politics K-12)

Four in 10 teachers hired since 2005 came to the classroom via alternative certification. (Teacher Beat)

The Grassroots Education Movement’s documentary is being screened in South Korea. (Ed Notes)

States are cracking down on districts’ practice of rehiring pension-drawing retired teachers. (EdWeek)

