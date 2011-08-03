Remainders: What happened after Reason's cameras cut off

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | August 3, 2011, 11:55pm UTC
  • Geoff Decker captured the full exchange between Matt Damon and the Reason reporter. (GS YouTube)
  • NewsCorp’s Wireless Generation is building software for the Gates Foundation. (Impatient Optimists)
  • A profile of Patrick Sullivan, the PEP member who speaks out against mayoral policies. (Capital NY)
  • This year, NBC is involving unions in putting together its “Education Nation” coverage. (Russo)
  • State test scores released already don’t suggest that 82 percent of schools are failing. (Politics K-12)
  • Colorado is planning to spend about $26 million on its ramped-up testing program. (Ed News Colorado)
  • Collin Lawrence said he reached some male students through weight training. (GS Community)
  • A career-changer describes teaching in her own children’s school. (Charting My Own Course)
  • Philadelphia’s embattled superintendent is definitely getting another year on the job. (The Notebook)
  • After visiting a few homes, Chicago’s schools chief rolled back his demand for house calls. (Sun-Times)
  • The Fordham Institute reports a harassing phone call from a Save Our Schools supporter. (Flypaper)