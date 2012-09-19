Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Merryl Tisch now really not running for mayor
By | September 19, 2012, 10:30am UTC
- Regents Chancellor Merryl Tisch, who always said she wasn’t running for mayor, now really isn’t. (WSJ)
- The contract Chicago teachers okayed contains wins for both sides. (Times, WSJ, Tribune, Sun-Times)
- Like other city agencies, the Department of Education has been told to cut its budget. (GothamSchools)
- The principal of Fort Hamilton High School seems to be leaving amid investigations. (GothamSchools)
- Investigators found evidence of fraud in another day care operator. (GothamSchools, Post)
- The 4-year-old cancer survivor whose busing had been botched now has a ride to pre-K. (NY1)
- Liz Ward is a City Year volunteer at Queens’ I.S. 126, which she attended a decade ago. (Daily News)
- A former city DOE consultant will spend three years in jail for bilking the city of $1.7 million. (Post)
- Checker Finn: American schools are bad at identifying, educating, and enriching giftedness. (Times)
- D.C. has set new performance targets for its schools under its federal NCLB waiver. (Washington Post)
- In Syria, schools are supposed to be open, but many remain closed because of ongoing strife. (Times)