Remainders: Questions rife over D.C. response to cheating claim
By | January 11, 2013, 12:54am UTC
- The D.C. government has stayed quiet on the circumstances around alleged test fraud. (Class Struggle)
- A closer look at allegations made by the principal in the Michelle Rhee documentary. (Learning Matters)
- An East Harlem school’s ascent from “disarray” got an assist from college-bound peer leaders. (Edweek)
- An extended learning time advocate says schools can blend two of Cuomo’s proposals into one. (TASC)
- Education groups were ‘disappointed’ that Cuomo’s speech didn’t address mandate relief. (CapCon)
- Yonkers, the second to last of the “Big 5” districts in New York, submitted an evaluation plan. (LoHud)
- A parent leader explains how Brownstone Brooklyn devised a diversity quota school. (Schoolbook)
- The Denver school board lost lost a school board member who had tipped the scales (EdNews)
- Joel Klein again invokes Al Shanker in a call to create a tough bar exam for wannabe teachers. (Atlantic)
- Unemployment rates for school aides is the only K-12 occupation above the national average. (Russo)
- A nascent advocacy group is trying to raise $600,000 for the closing Columbus HS. (PFSA YouTube)