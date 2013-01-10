Remainders: Questions rife over D.C. response to cheating claim

By 
Geoff Decker
 | January 11, 2013, 12:54am UTC
  • The D.C. government has stayed quiet on the circumstances around alleged test fraud. (Class Struggle)
  • A closer look at allegations made by the principal in the Michelle Rhee documentary. (Learning Matters)
  • An East Harlem school’s ascent from “disarray” got an assist from college-bound peer leaders. (Edweek)
  • An extended learning time advocate says schools can blend two of Cuomo’s proposals into one. (TASC)
  • Education groups were ‘disappointed’ that Cuomo’s speech didn’t address mandate relief. (CapCon)
  • Yonkers, the second to last of the “Big 5” districts in New York, submitted an evaluation plan. (LoHud)
  • A parent leader explains how Brownstone Brooklyn devised a diversity quota school. (Schoolbook)
  • The Denver school board lost  lost a school board member who had tipped the scales (EdNews)
  • Joel Klein again invokes Al Shanker in a call to create a tough bar exam for wannabe teachers. (Atlantic)
  • Unemployment rates for school aides is the only K-12 occupation above the national average. (Russo)
  • A nascent advocacy group is trying to raise $600,000 for the closing Columbus HS. (PFSA YouTube)