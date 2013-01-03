Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: District merging a thorn in ed commission's side
By | January 3, 2013, 11:59am UTC
- Gov. Cuomo’s ed commission released its initial recommendations. (GothamSchools, Post, WSJ, Times)
- One idea — district consolidation — has been tried often, but is usually unsuccessful. (Times Union)
- The Post praised the commission, but says the next step is to keep costs down and secure union support.
- Students displaced by Hurricane Sandy returned to their regular school buildings Wednesday. (NY1)
- Cuomo said it’s the city and union’s fault if no evaluation deal is in by Jan. 17. (Daily News, Schoolbook)
- Dennis Walcott says that a bus driver strike remains possible because of an ongoing labor dispute.
- Leaders at one Indiana school are struggling to keep pace with required classroom observations. (AP)