Remainders: One year later, praise for a Sandy-afflicted principal
By | October 28, 2013, 10:19pm UTC
- A principal whose home was lost during Hurricane Sandy discusses her job in the year since. (DNAInfo)
- Arne Duncan thinks the time is now to win funding support for an early education program. (Kristof)
- But critics continue to question if such programs have many long-lasting benefits. (Time Ideas)
- A writing professor thinks that essays on college SAT exams encourage sloppy prose. (NPR)
- Twenty-seven people are scheduled to testify at tomorrow’s education hearing in NYC. (GS In Brief)
- NYSUT said it is now canceling plans to hold parent meetings about the Common Core. (Capital NY)
- Japan could charge public high school tuition to boost private school enrollment. (Choice Words)
- An Albany Times Union columnist says John King is the least-trusted person in state government.