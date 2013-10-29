Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: New Jersey district nixes new tests after breach
By | October 29, 2013, 10:32am UTC
- Common Core tests developed by teachers were canceled after they were leaked online. (Times)
- College Board scrapped a nearly decade-old funding program for new schools. (GothamSchools)
- Nearly 11,000 special ed students are in more integrated classrooms than last year. (GothamSchools)
- Districts aren’t exactly lining up for a piece of Gov. Cuomo’s pre-kindergarten grants. (Capital NY)
- John King heard familiar issues about education from parents in Westchester. (Daily Voice, Lohud)
- A Far Rockaway family of six who missed weeks of school recounts its academic comeback. (NY1)
- Parking lots are among the properties getting school tax breaks meant for homeowners. (News)
- Schools are weighing privacy issues as they expand student surveillance onto the internet. (Times)
- Seven city schools hit by Sandy still don’t have working fire alarms and use humans instead. (CBS)