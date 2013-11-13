Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Keeping de Blasio's education pledges honest
By | November 13, 2013, 12:06pm UTC
- A review of de Blasio’s many school proposals hints at big changes, but also raises questions. (NY1)
- As public advocate, Tish James plans to hold de Blasio to his word on education. (GothamSchools)
- After months of protest, parents sued to block a student data-sharing project. (Daily News)
- Michelle Obama urged low-income students to take college pursuit into their own hands. (Times)
- An advisor for Bill de Blasio made her vision for public schools known this week. (GothamSchools)
- The case for Kathleen Cashin to be the next schools chancellor, according to a professor. (News)
- An advocate and parent says wandering among students with autism needs more attention. (Times)
- Attacks from lawmakers on the state education department is a politically safe manuever. (Times Union)
- The state’s PTA is the latest group to criticize New York’s Common Core rollout. (Post-Standard)
- As expected, John King’s meeting with parents in Long Island featured plenty of emotion. (Newsday)
- Citywide school progress reports — perhaps the last ever — come out today. (GS in Brief)
- A Manhattan school was on a two-hour lock-down after a BB gun was found. (Daily News)
- U.S. prosecutors are also probing anti-semitism reports in mid-Hudson New York. (Times)