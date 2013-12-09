Rise & Shine: No chancellor pick likely this week, de Blasio says

The mayoral transition:
- Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio says his choice for chancellor probably won’t be named this week. (Politicker)
- Names of likely and less likely choices are swirling as the deadline nears. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
- One candidate, Josh Starr, is under fire in Maryland for his handling of abuse allegations there. (Post)
- Another possible candidate, Carmen Farina, could be interested in an interim appointment. (Daily News)
- Chancellor Walcott, who has no post-retirement plans, says his is the “best job in the world.” (Daily News)
- Green Dot’s Steve Barr says de Blasio should use the UFT contract to reach compromise. (Daily News)
- The Daily News says now is the time for de Blasio to back down on his anti-charter school rhetoric.
Everything else:
- The city will name a new high school in Brooklyn after Nelson Mandela. (GothamSchools, Post, NY1)
- The Post says the city’s high graduation rates are misleading because graduates aren’t ready for college.
- Teachers at Wings Academy say discipline is out of control and they no longer feel safe. (NBC NY)
- The Times says schools should make math and science more interesting to boost America’s scores.
- New emails reveal Cathie Black’s own unease at being chancellor. (GothamSchools, NY1, Daily News)
- The family of a student allegedly raped by Lehman High School teacher is suing the city. (Daily News)
- As Chalkbeat Indiana reports, tensions between Indiana’s schools chief and governor are high. (Times)
- The AFT is opposing the merger of two hospital systems because it holds stock in each of them. (WSJ)
- Months into an academic year with many school mergers, Chicago’s long-term prognosis is unclear. (AP)