Rise & Shine: No chancellor pick likely this week, de Blasio says

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | December 9, 2013, 11:54am UTC

The mayoral transition:

  • Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio says his choice for chancellor probably won’t be named this week. (Politicker)
  • Names of likely and less likely choices are swirling as the deadline nears. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
  • One candidate, Josh Starr, is under fire in Maryland for his handling of abuse allegations there. (Post)
  • Another possible candidate, Carmen Farina, could be interested in an interim appointment. (Daily News)
  • Chancellor Walcott, who has no post-retirement plans, says his is the “best job in the world.” (Daily News)
  • Green Dot’s Steve Barr says de Blasio should use the UFT contract to reach compromise. (Daily News)
  • The Daily News says now is the time for de Blasio to back down on his anti-charter school rhetoric.

Everything else:

  • The city will name a new high school in Brooklyn after Nelson Mandela. (GothamSchoolsPostNY1)
  • The Post says the city’s high graduation rates are misleading because graduates aren’t ready for college.
  • Teachers at Wings Academy say discipline is out of control and they no longer feel safe. (NBC NY)
  • The Times says schools should make math and science more interesting to boost America’s scores.
  • New emails reveal Cathie Black’s own unease at being chancellor. (GothamSchoolsNY1Daily News)
  • The family of a student allegedly raped by Lehman High School teacher is suing the city. (Daily News)
  • As Chalkbeat Indiana reports, tensions between Indiana’s schools chief and governor are high. (Times)
  • The AFT is opposing the merger of two hospital systems because it holds stock in each of them. (WSJ)
  • Months into an academic year with many school mergers, Chicago’s long-term prognosis is unclear. (AP)