Rise & Shine: Bronx students taken on midday shooting field trip
By | February 11, 2013, 11:52am UTC
- Students from a Bronx high school took a midday field trip to a virtual shooting game last week. (NBC NY)
- Families of students with disabilities are exhausted as the school bus strike enters its fourth week. (Post)
- Hundreds of school buses, which they city says cost too much, carry very few students, data show. (NY1)
- City Council members grilled Chancellor Walcott on the strike. (GothamSchools, Post, Daily News, NY1)
- Striking bus drivers marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to call on Mayor Bloomberg to intervene. (NY1)
- A Queens teacher pulled from his school for spitting on a student sued the city for leaking a video. (Post)
- State education chief John King represents one extreme position in the ESEA renewal fight. (Times)
- An education professor says education improvement came without pizzazz in Union City, N.J. (Times)