Remainders: "Deep wells of concern" over Common Core rollout
By | February 27, 2013, 2:45am UTC
- A survey of American teachers finds “deep wells of concern” about the Common Core rollout. (EdWeek)
- Shael Polakow-Suransky explains why the DOE is focusing on leadership. (Wallace Foundation)
- SUNY professor: the Common Core’s literacy approach will exacerbate inequality. (DianeRavitch.net)
- An FAQ on “sequestration” and schools explains it all, ie when cuts would take effect. (Politics K-12)
- Arcane rules make it even harder for low-income kids to access college scholarships. (The Atlantic)
- Twenty questions challenging the city on its commitment to reducing class size. (NYC P.S. Parents)
- Working paper: Teachers with high VAM don’t necessarily help students non-cognitively. (Jay Greene)
- Gates and Zuckerberg, education philanthropists, also think young people should learn to code. (NYT)
- A math teacher tries out Khan Academy and admires not the videos but the problem sets. (Goldstein)
- A new documentary follows a startup Brooklyn high school through ups and downs. (EdNews Colorado)
- Joel Klein’s leadership is cited in this Indianapolis plea to let non-educators run districts. (Indy Star)