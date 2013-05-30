“A ‘moooving” learning experience'” at P.S. 221

A press release from our inbox:

Friday is a “moooving” learning experience for fourth graders at PS 221 in Brooklyn — just on the eve of the high-stakes standardized science tests, scheduled for Monday, June 3. Dairy farmer Phyllis Semanchik and her prize dairy cow, Crystal, travel to central Brooklyn to give students “hands-on” lessons on how agriculture and dairy farming result in the production of nutritious foods. Students will learn about cow care, sustainability practices used on farms to recycle by-products of dairy farming and the important contribution dairy products make to the daily diet. Brought to you by American Dairy Association and Seeds in the Middle.