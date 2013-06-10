City announces the 20 schools that will have longer school days

Chancellor Dennis Walcott and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn have announced the 20 middle schools whose sixth-graders will get extra instruction time starting this fall.

These middle schools are part of a 40-school expansion of the Middle School Quality Initiative, which was started by the chancellor two years ago to provide more support for middle schools.

The 20 schools with longer days were chosen randomly from 130 schools that requested to be part of the pilot program. With the two and a half hours of extra time, students will have intensive literacy tutoring and other extracurricular activities. The principals from the schools are meeting with department officials today to learn more about the MSQI and the extended learning day program.

Walcott, who first announced this initiative in April, has made middle schools his priority through the MSQI program, which will now include a total of 89 schools. The expansion is costing $6.2 million with most of the funds coming from Robin Hood and the New York City Council and about $1.55 million from the DOE.

Harvard University’s EdLabs will be creating the curriculum for the extended day program and also train literacy tutors to send into schools for at least hour-long sessions with students. Also, the After-School Corporation will help pair schools with community-based organizations who will lead activities such as chess or yoga for students.

Below are the schools who will be included in MSQI and the extended learning day program. Schools labeled “MSQI 3” have only been added to the MSQI and will not have an extended day.