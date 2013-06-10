City announces the 20 schools that will have longer school days

By 
Anika Anand
 | June 10, 2013, 7:44pm UTC

Chancellor Dennis Walcott and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn have announced the 20 middle schools whose sixth-graders will get extra instruction time starting this fall.

These middle schools are part of a 40-school expansion of the Middle School Quality Initiative, which was started by the chancellor two years ago to provide more support for middle schools.

The 20 schools with longer days were chosen randomly from 130 schools that requested to be part of the pilot program. With the two and a half hours of extra time, students will have intensive literacy tutoring and other extracurricular activities.  The principals from the schools are meeting with department officials today to learn more about the MSQI and the extended learning day program.

Walcott, who first announced this initiative in April, has made middle schools his priority through the MSQI program, which will now include a total of 89 schools. The expansion is costing $6.2 million with most of the funds coming from Robin Hood and the New York City Council and about $1.55 million from the DOE.

Harvard University’s EdLabs will be creating the curriculum for the extended day program and also train literacy tutors to send into schools for at least hour-long sessions with students. Also, the After-School Corporation will help pair schools with community-based organizations who will lead activities such as chess or yoga for students.

Below are the schools who will be included in MSQI and the extended learning day program. Schools labeled “MSQI 3” have only been added to the MSQI and will not have an extended day.

School NameCohortBorough
Juan Morel Campos Secondary SchoolMSQI + PilotBrooklyn
M.S. 223 The Laboratory School of Finance and TechnologyMSQI + PilotBronx
Waterside School for LeadershipMSQI + PilotQueens
PS/IS 116 William C. HughleyMSQI + PilotQueens
Queens United Middle SchoolMSQI + PilotQueens
Eagle Academy for Young MenMSQI + PilotBronx
The Highbridge Green SchoolMSQI + PilotBronx
East Flatbush Community Research SchoolMSQI + PilotBrooklyn
P.S. 043MSQI + PilotQueens
J.H.S. 143 Eleanor RooseveltMSQI + PilotManhattan
South Bronx Academy for Applied MediaMSQI + PilotBronx
I.S. 30 Mary White OvingtonMSQI + PilotBrooklyn
Renaissance School of the ArtsMSQI + PilotManhattan
Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social ChangeMSQI + PilotManhattan
I.S. 340MSQI + PilotBrooklyn
Andries HuddeMSQI + PilotBrooklyn
Frederick Douglass Academy V. Middle SchoolMSQI + PilotBronx
P.S. 109MSQI + PilotBrooklyn
J.H.S. 123 James M. KieranMSQI + PilotBronx
Village AcademyMSQI + PilotQueens
Academy of Public RelationsMSQI 3Bronx
Hunter’s Point Community Middle SchoolMSQI 3Queens
Urban Science AcademyMSQI 3Bronx
Brownsville Collaborative Middle SchoolMSQI 3Brooklyn
Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science, TheMSQI 3Bronx
J.H.S. 050 John D. WellsMSQI 3Brooklyn
Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the ArtsMSQI 3Brooklyn
P.S. 007 Samuel SternMSQI 3Manhattan
Kappa VMSQI 3Brooklyn
Accion AcademyMSQI 3Bronx
P.S. 157 Benjamin FranklinMSQI 3Brooklyn
Middle School 322MSQI 3Manhattan
P.S. 089 BronxMSQI 3Bronx
Staten Island School of Civic LeadershipMSQI 3Staten Island
I.S. 232MSQI 3Bronx
East Fordham Academy for the ArtsMSQI 3Bronx
I.S. 238 Susan B AnthonyMSQI 3Queens
P.S. 20 P.O. George J. Werdan IIIMSQI 3Bronx
M.S. 246 Walt WhitmanMSQI 3Brooklyn
J.H.S. 014 Shell BankMSQI 3Brooklyn