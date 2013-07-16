Rise & Shine: A new education focus for the Gates Foundation

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | July 16, 2013, 10:51am UTC
  • The Gates Foundation has increased its efforts to influence higher education. (Chronicle of Higher Ed)
  • Republican mayoral hopeful Joe Lhota reported donors with notable education angles. (GothamSchools)
  • The state’s latest criticism of Buffalo is that it doesn’t have a good student transfer plan. (Buffalo News)
  • Hearings begin today on Chicago parents’ and teachers’ federal suit to stop school closures. (Tribune)
  • A new study finds that spatial skills might predict later creativity better than reading or math skills. (Times)
  • After a sustained student protest, Cooper Union is reconsidering its decision to charge tuition. (NY1)
  • Florida could adopt a new rule to prevent schools’ letter grades from dropped far in a single year. (AP)