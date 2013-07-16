Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: A new education focus for the Gates Foundation
By | July 16, 2013, 10:51am UTC
- The Gates Foundation has increased its efforts to influence higher education. (Chronicle of Higher Ed)
- Republican mayoral hopeful Joe Lhota reported donors with notable education angles. (GothamSchools)
- The state’s latest criticism of Buffalo is that it doesn’t have a good student transfer plan. (Buffalo News)
- Hearings begin today on Chicago parents’ and teachers’ federal suit to stop school closures. (Tribune)
- A new study finds that spatial skills might predict later creativity better than reading or math skills. (Times)
- After a sustained student protest, Cooper Union is reconsidering its decision to charge tuition. (NY1)
- Florida could adopt a new rule to prevent schools’ letter grades from dropped far in a single year. (AP)