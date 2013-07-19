Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: In District 17, school closure cycle limits options
By | July 19, 2013, 11:01am UTC
- The cycle of school closures and openings has been extra fierce in Brooklyn’s District 17. (City Limits)
- A bill to replace No Child Left Behind is on the House floor for the first time but is unlikely to pass. (Times)
- The burden of executing the city’s new teacher evaluation system falls on busy principals. (SchoolBook)
- The UFT is suing the city over its early school space planning. (GothamSchools, NY1, Post, Daily News)
- Students from Democracy Prep’s high school finished a two-week trip to South Africa. (GothamSchools)
- To let its university partner’s keep working in schools, Buffalo will have to pay $7 million. (Buffalo News)
- The judges of the “Hometown Heroes” contest to honor educators are now deliberating. (Daily News)
- Chicago is laying off 2,000 educators, on top of 855 given pink slips last month. (Tribune, Sun-Times)