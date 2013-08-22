Mulgrew faces off with Campbell Brown on sex abuse issue

The conversation between education heavyweights at a forum hosted by City & State this morning was pretty tame, except for one heated exchange between United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew and parent activist Campbell Brown.

Brown, a former television anchor for CNN who recently founded a nonprofit to stop sexual abuse in schools, disagrees with Mulgrew over how to handle teachers who have been accused of sexual misconduct. The New York Daily News featured Brown’s criticisms of the UFT in a June editorial.

Up until this point, Mulgrew had not had the opportunity to directly respond to Brown.

Watch the video below to see the full exchange.