Remainders: A teacher's silver lining to being in the ATR
By | September 6, 2013, 1:41am UTC
- An unassigned teacher set to cycle through schools this year previews his journey. (Chaz’s School Daze)
- The UFT’s political committee released its first television ad for Bill Thompson. (Politicker)
- NYC Kids PAC, a political group of parents, reluctantly endorsed Bill de Blasio. (NYC PS Parents)
- A teacher redefines the meaning of a new Common Core buzzword for close-reading. (Indent)
- A hopeful look at how Common Core science standards can transform science class. (Smart Blogs)
- Tax-deductible donations from wealthy parents to their wealthy schools hurts public education. (Times)
- Business concerns reportedly pushed two stories from Washington Post mag’s education issue.(Poynter)