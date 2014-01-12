Fariña acts quickly on damning report about P.S. 106 conditions

Chancellor Carmen Fariña will dispatch a top deputy to a Queens school said to be in dire straits — just a day after the New York Post first reported the conditions.

On Sunday morning, the Post published an exposé about conditions at P.S. 106 in Far Rockaway, Queens. There, the newspaper reported, no Common Core materials have arrived; damages from Superstorm Sandy are not repaired; students watch movies instead of having gym or art classes; and Principal Marcella Sillis rarely shows up.

“This school is a complete s- -thole, but nobody in a position of power comes to investigate. No one cares,” a community member told the Post.

That will change on Monday, according to a statement that Fariña sent Sunday evening. She called the report “deeply troubling” and said she would dispatch Deputy Chancellor Dorita Gibson to the school Monday morning to investigate.

Here’s Fariña’s full statement: