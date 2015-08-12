The city’s opt-out movement, by the numbers

The number of city students who declined to take the state tests reached an all-time high this year, officials said Wednesday, and new data from the city offers the most in-depth look yet into the small but growing movement.

In just two years, its numbers have jumped from just over 350 students to more than 7,900, with a presence in most parts of the city. That amounted to 1.8 percent of city students opting out of the math tests and 1.4 percent in reading — far smaller than the 20 percent of students who opted out statewide.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of exactly where students opted out:

Top schools

P.S. 146 in Brooklyn – 298 students in English, 295 in math

P.S. 321 William Penn – 243 in English, 250 in math

P.S. 261 Philip Livingston – 230 in English, 243 in math

Brooklyn Secondary School for Collaborative Studies – 234 in English, 235 in math

Academy of Arts and Letters in Brooklyn – 182 in English, 197 in math

Institute for Collaborative Education – 170 in English, 171 in math

Earth School – 104 in English, 105 in math

Neighborhood School – 93 in English, 99 in math

Riverdale Avenue Community School – 89 in English, 88 in math

P.S. 29 John M. Harrigan – 77 in English, 79 in math

Top districts

Brooklyn’s District 15 – 1,452 students in English, 1,659 in math

Manhattan’s District 1 – 364 in English, 374 in math

Staten Island, District 31 – 209 in English, 451 in math

Manhattan’s District 2 – 250 in English, 366 in math

Brooklyn’s District 13 – 269 in English, 309 in math

By borough

Brooklyn: 1,970 students in English, 2,405 in math

Manhattan: 957 in English, 1,153 in math

Queens: 473 in English, 824 in math

Bronx: 300 in English, 599 in math

Staten Island: 209 in English, 451 in math

