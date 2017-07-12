Foes to friends? Charter school leaders send letter saying ‘thank you’ to de Blasio for recent deal

It’s no secret that New York City’s charter sector and Mayor Bill de Blasio have not always seen eye to eye. But recently, as part of a deal to extend mayoral control, de Blasio gave the charter sector several concessions, including agreeing to reissue “zombie” charters and streamline the process for finding school space.

In a new letter, first reported by Politico, some of the city’s most prominent charter school leaders thanked the mayor and said they were “delighted” by his decision to work “more cooperatively” with the charter sector. The letter may be a sign of eased tension between the mayor and charters moving forward — or just a fleeting détente.

Full text of the letter below: