During this 1-hour webinar, trusted K-12 national mathematics expert Dr. Timothy D. Kanold will provide research-affirmed protocols to guide your school, district, or department in proactively preparing for the upcoming 2024–2025 school year.

Identify previous grade-level standards not yet

Determine where to embed previous-year learning into mathematics units.

Revise unit-planning calendars (including revised common assessments) for 2024–2025.

Increase math achievement by developing the five criteria for targeted mathematics intervention during instruction and at the Tier 2 level of the RTI at Work™ process

Watch the webinar here