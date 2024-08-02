Calling all public high school juniors and seniors in New York City and Detroit!

Chalkbeat is thrilled to launch applications for its 2024-25 Student Voices Fellowship. This school year, we will be running our teen essay-writing program in New York City and, for the first time, in Detroit.

We launched the paid fellowship three years ago to hear from teens, in their own words, about their lives and schools. Since then, fellows have explored the immigrant student experience from multiple angles, opened up about facing racism and Islamophobia, told us about the joys of embracing who they are, and described what it’s like to navigate grief and loss while still in high school.

You can read all of our past fellows’ essays here.

During the 2024-25 school year, Chalkbeat will select six Student Voices fellows. We will choose four fellows (two per semester) in New York City and two in Detroit (one per semester). We are offering the fellowship in the fall and again in the spring. Applicants can indicate which semester they prefer. The fellowship will be virtual, with opportunities to meet in person with staff members in our New York City and Detroit bureaus.

Fellows will receive a $1,000 stipend.

If you are interested in applying, meet the eligibility criteria, and can commit to the required work outlined in our FAQ section, please fill out the application below.

Applications are due Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

FAQ

Am I eligible for the Student Voices Fellowship?

The 2024-25 fellowship is open to 11th and 12th graders attending public or charter high schools within the city limits of New York City or Detroit.

What do Student Voices fellows do?

Fellows will publish two personal essays on Chalkbeat, workshopping those pieces alongside Chalkbeat journalists and writing coaches. (We encourage applicants to read the work of our previous fellows, as that’s the best way to understand what Chalkbeat fellows do.) Program participants will also attend occasional Zoom workshops with Chalkbeat staff, journalism educators, and guest speakers.

How do I know if this opportunity is right for me?

We look for candidates who are interested in journalism and storytelling, who are collaborative, and who are eager for feedback on their writing. Applicants should have compelling personal stories to share and be willing and able to publish them under their byline. We do not run anonymous or pseudonymous pieces.

Do I need journalism experience to apply?

No previous experience is required.

Since this fellowship marks the first time many teens are publishing their work, Chalkbeat offers guidance and support throughout the writing and editing process.

What’s the time commitment?

Fellows are expected to commit 1-2 hours a week to this extracurricular fellowship during the fall or spring semester. Program participants should be able to manage their own time and meet writing deadlines.

If you have questions not answered here, please email gbirkner@chalkbeat.org.

About Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat is the nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to quality education. We are mission-driven journalists who believe that an independent local press is vital to ensuring that education improves. Currently in eight locations and growing, we seek to provide deep local coverage of education policy and practice that informs decisions and actions, leading to better schools. Read more about our mission and values. We are committed to a diverse newsroom. Read our antiracism statement.