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JaMichael Boles, 18, is not intimidated by cooking Thanksgiving dinner for his family this year.

He is focused on a much larger task: His school’s bake sale, which is a far more extravagant production than the typical school bake sale. For weeks, Boles and his classmates have battled with industrial mixers taller than them to spin up batches of dough, prepped gallons of pie filling, and packaged it all up.

The weeks leading to Thanksgiving are as high stakes as it gets for the commercial baking students of the East Valley Institute of Technology, or EVIT, a career and technical education program that serves nearly a dozen school districts in Phoenix’s suburbs.

Students create various baked goods for the EVIT Cafe and for Thanksgiving orders in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

The students had more than 400 pre-orders to fulfill that included hundreds of cheesecakes, more than 400 pies, and thousands of rolls. And if you’re a customer who’s been around the EVIT bake sale block a few times — you wouldn’t be alone, community members love it — you know to order the cottage-cheese dinner rolls, a fluffy bread speckled with dill. Some students volunteer to come in on a Saturday to finish the work with their classmates, even after showing up to the 2.5 hour baking class during the week.

For Boles, it’s practice for the future he’s planning: “I want to open up a restaurant.”

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What goes on at EVIT and in kitchens designed for high school students across the country shows that the umbrella of family and consumer sciences — what was once called home economics – has expanded significantly. It now covers career preparation programs including culinary arts, hospitality, and interior design, said Cindy Miller, a professor of family and consumer sciences education at Texas Tech University. These courses have also evolved into far more commercial endeavors: Students are learning to make hundreds of pies, not just one. This transformation coincides with growing demands to teach students more practical life skills they can take with them to the workforce.

Rolling pins are ready for students baking for the EVIT Cafe and Thanksgiving orders in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

The food made by students in EVIT's commercial baking course has become a local favorite. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

There’s evidence that student interest in the culinary arts has grown recently. One national program school districts can use from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart, has gone from about 145,000 students enrolled in 2021 to 222,000 in 2025, according to the foundation’s annual reports.

But the basis of programs like EVIT’s are still rooted in original principles once taught in home economics, Miller said.

“It was never simply about teaching students how to cook or sew,” she said. “It’s always been about helping individuals and families make informed decisions that improve their well-being.”

Abby Delaney, 18, shows around prospective EVIT students. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

Enrollment in EVIT’s culinary programs matches the restaurant association’s stats: The number of students in them has swelled from 148 students in the 2021-22 school year to 298 students this year.

Inside the kitchen in the days leading up to EVIT’s Thanksgiving sale, cinnamon and sugar smells waft through the air. Butcher block work stations are crowded. At some there are assembly lines of students weighing and then shaping dough. At others, they’re pulverizing Oreo cookies for cheesecake crust. Some of the roughly three dozen students in the class are making pastries for the student-run cafe.

It is an orderly kitchen, where students show up in the morning wearing snow-white kitchen jackets and with hair pulled into striped caps. Striped aprons go on in the classroom before students set foot in the kitchen.

Scott Meyer, EVIT's baking instructor, checks in with students as they work. Meyer says he holds students to the same standards he would use for professionals in kitchens. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

The kitchen is run by baking instructor Scott Meyer, who said his standards for students are the same as in any professional kitchen. He tries to stress the realities of the business, including the fact that people are paying for the goods students make. The Thanksgiving bake sale’s proceeds benefit the school’s culinary programs.

Some students are enthusiastic about the more-aesthetic tasks, such as cake decorating. But oftentimes professional baking means wrestling with 50 pounds of bread dough or figuring out why the industrial mixer is on the fritz.

“We are all professionals,” he said. “I try as much as I can to treat them the same way I would treat coworkers.”

About 10% to 25% of his students end up pursuing culinary arts professionally, Meyer estimated. Many of the students in his class said they plan to chase a career in restaurants — some are also weighing college in pursuit of those careers, others plan to go directly into restaurant jobs.

EVIT students hard at work filling orders. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

The path into culinary careers isn’t always straightforward and the postsecondary options following career and technical programs like this can be pricey. Students enrolling in culinary arts programs in a few years could also lose access to federal student aid under a new Trump administration policy that will cut off access to aid to students if programs fail a new earnings test.

Desiree Britt, 17, is a senior still mulling her options, but she knows one thing: She’s not going to culinary school.

While she ultimately wants to be a wedding cake decorator, tuition for postsecondary culinary school is out of the question. One program she looked at cost $60,000. Britt, who was carefully weighing the dill rolls one by one less than a week before the bake sale, said she is considering a bakery job at Costco.

Students in EVIT's commercial baking program must learn to handle equipment like large mixers and work hard to fill huge orders, especially on Thanksgiving. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

In the middle of troubleshooting an uncooperative industrial mixer, Justus Kratz, 18, said he’s already worked at a bakery. He hopes the EVIT program will boost his resume, and it’s taught him a lot more about commercial baking.

“It’ll be like 15 pounds of cream cheese,” he said. “I didn’t know it was going to be so much heavy lifting.”

The whisk he fastens to the mixer is significantly larger than his head.

He has a lot of pumpkin pie filling to mix.

Lily Altavena is a national reporter at Chalkbeat. Contact Lily at laltavena@chalkbeat.org. Lily is on Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook.