How many layoffs at your CPS school?

Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district will lay off 156 teachers and 382 support personnel at the end of the school year. The impact will be felt at 271 schools; 399 district-run schools are not affected.

The number of job cuts represents less than 1 percent of the teacher workforce.

Below are the 10 categories of support personnel that sustained the most cuts. The district starred the categories of “teacher assistant II” and “teacher assistant,” noting they may be moved back into full-time positions in the fall once class sizes are set.

The district will start holding job fairs June 9. Last year, CPS laid off 356 teachers but rehired 64 percent of them in other full-time positions.

On Thursday, the district released the list of cuts by individual schools — identifying the numbers of teachers and educational support personnel facing layoffs. To find your school, type it into the search field below.



