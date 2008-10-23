Bloomberg's term limit extension passes City Council

The City Council just passed an extension of term limits, 29-22, opening the door for a historic third term for Mayor Bloomberg — which of course could pave the way for another four years of Chancellor Joel Klein’s school programs.

Update: Proportionally, the Council’s Education Committee supported the mayor more strongly than the council as a whole. Of the whole council, 43 percent of members voted against extending term limits. Only 30 percent of Education Committee members voted against the mayor’s bill.

Here’s how members of the Education Committee voted:

Maria del Carmen Arroyo: Yes

Bill de Blasio: No

Simcha Felder: Yes

Lewis Fidler: Yes

Helen D. Foster: Yes

Daniel Garodnick: No

Vincent Ignizio: No

Robert Jackson: Yes

Melinda Katz: Yes G. Oliver Koppell: Yes

Jessica Lappin: No

John Liu: No

Domenic Recchia, Jr.: Yes

James Vacca: Yes

Peter Vallone, Jr.: Yes

Albert Vann: Yes

David Yassky: Yes

Check back here for more on the education implications.