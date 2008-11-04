Election Day 2008 bake sales update: Cookies selling like hotcakes

Long lines at the polls this morning were a nuisance to voters, but they were a boon to students and parents who set up Election Day bake sales to benefit their schools:

At my polling location, a shared school building on Baltic Street in Brooklyn, proud School for International Studies seniors struggled to keep their bake sale stocked.

A friend who waited an hour to vote this morning at PS 107 in Park Slope said of that school’s Parent-Teacher Association, “They were doing some seemingly brisk business in pumpkin muffins and bottled water.”

A parent selling baked goods at PS 29 in Cobble Hill told the New York Times, “I’ve been here ten years, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a line at all. Sales are going amazing.”

A Carroll Gardens resident wrote to New York Magazine to report problems getting her vote cast at PS 58, but she added: “On the upside: kick-ass bakesale.”

And Elizabeth voted at PS 154 in Windsor Terrace, where all of the chocolate chip cookies being peddled by fifth-graders were sold out by 11 a.m.

Of course, most of these schools have parents who can choose to spend the day working a bake sale and a PTA savvy enough to organize them. Not all schools do.

In our comments this morning, Ms. M said the PTA at the school where she teaches “doesn’t think of things like” Election Day bake sales.

Where did you vote, and did you see a bake sale?