All the pre-teens are knitting, a charter school teacher says

Teacher-blogger Mildly Melancholy notices a trend at her charter school:

knitting is infecting the grade like the chickenpox! All kinds of kids are interested, and many of them carry it around with them and work on it in downtime. It’s kind of freaking awesome. Even kids that aren’t part of the official club are knitting! Is it strange that these urban preteen girls and boys are LOVING a traditional domestic craft that, at least on flickr, is favored by upper-middle-class white women? I don’t know and I don’t care, I’m just glad.