On eve of termination, unplaced Teaching Fellows get extra time

With less than 24 hours to go before they were due to be fired, nearly 90 new teachers learned tonight that because of legal action by the teachers union, they’ll keep their jobs — for now.

When they accepted their admission into the Teaching Fellows program, new teachers signed a contract agreeing to termination if they failed to secure a job at a school by Dec. 5. The United Federation of Teachers contends that the Teaching Fellows’ contract violates the UFT’s own collective-bargaining agreement, which prohibits layoffs in all but the most extreme economic conditions.

Today, the UFT won a temporary restraining order against the Department of Education that prevents the DOE from firing the Teaching Fellows until at least Tuesday, when a judge will hear the union’s arguments about the validity of the Teaching Fellows’ contracts. According to an e-mail sent by the UFT to unplaced Teaching Fellows this evening, the union believes the teachers should be kept on the DOE’s payroll at least until the end of the school year.

Teaching Fellows have been required to agree to similar deadlines in the past, but only a handful of new teachers have ever been unplaced at the termination date. This year, 88 teachers have still not been hired by schools. At least two factors likely contributed to this year’s increase in unplaced Teaching Fellows: a larger-than-normal number of available experienced teachers who had been working at schools that closed, and cautious spending by principals concerned about budget cuts.

Unplaced Teaching Fellows this evening received a short e-mail from Vicki Bernstein, head of the DOE’s Teaching Fellows program, announcing the change:

Due to pending litigation regarding the deadline for finding a school position outside of the Teacher Reserve, you will be able to remain in the Reserve after tomorrow. We expect to have further information next week and will keep you informed accordingly about your status in the Fellows program and as an employee. For now, you should plan on continuing to report to your Teacher Reserve assignment until otherwise notified.

Below the jump, UFT President Randi Weingarten’s e-mail to unassigned Teaching Fellows: