Rise & Shine: Friday, 12/5

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | December 5, 2008, 1:48pm UTC
  • The DOE is closing three low-performing schools. (Times, Daily News, Post)
  • Nine city high schools made a national best-of list. (Daily News)
  • A DOE official was reprimanded privately for violating conflict of interest rules. (Times, Daily News)
  • The city might use eminent domain to get a new school built in Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • A private bus hit and killed a Queens ninth-grader on her way to school. (Times, Daily News)
  • Class sizes could go up as school budgets go down. (Washington Post)
  • Some school districts are getting rid of demoralizing F grades. (ABC)
  • Jay Mathews summarizes research about what makes some principals so bad. (Washington Post)
  • David Brooks speculates on Obama’s education secretary pick. (Times)
  • Michelle Rhee would like to see British reformer Michael Barber as U.S. ed secretary. (CNNMoney)