Rise & Shine: Friday, 12/5
By | December 5, 2008, 1:48pm UTC
- The DOE is closing three low-performing schools. (Times, Daily News, Post)
- Nine city high schools made a national best-of list. (Daily News)
- A DOE official was reprimanded privately for violating conflict of interest rules. (Times, Daily News)
- The city might use eminent domain to get a new school built in Brooklyn. (Brooklyn Paper)
- A private bus hit and killed a Queens ninth-grader on her way to school. (Times, Daily News)
- Class sizes could go up as school budgets go down. (Washington Post)
- Some school districts are getting rid of demoralizing F grades. (ABC)
- Jay Mathews summarizes research about what makes some principals so bad. (Washington Post)
- David Brooks speculates on Obama’s education secretary pick. (Times)
- Michelle Rhee would like to see British reformer Michael Barber as U.S. ed secretary. (CNNMoney)