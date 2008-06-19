Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Thursday, 6/19
- Standardizing admission to G&T programs citywide has resulted in less diverse gifted classes. (Times)
- A wife-and-husband team runs Teach for American and the KIPP network of charter schools. (Times)
- A deal with developers will give the city one new school and one expanded school in Manhattan. (Sun)
- Most schools don’t give kids enough physical education. (Daily News)
- Columbia University’s 5-year-old primary school is not quite the model its founders had hoped. (Sun)
- Scary times yesterday when an armed fugitive ran into a Brooklyn elementary school. (Post)
- Principals in the Bronx are starting to decide what programs they’ll cut this fall. (Riverdale Press)