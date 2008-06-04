Rise & Shine: Tuesday, 6/4

To deal with overcrowding, several school districts are grappling with the specter of rezoning. Parents in Greenwich Village, the Upper East Side, and Brownstone Brooklyn are especially frightened. (Sun)
The DOE says it wrongly denied pre-K seats to 200 families and says its working toward a fix. (Post)
Sam Freedman writes his final education column for the New York Times, which has been scaling back its schools coverage.
During “PS Art” week, schools are getting free posters of George Washington and 39 other iconic images. (Sun)
Kids skipping high school brawled in Brooklyn yesterday. (Post)
600 custodians may lose their jobs as a result of impending budget cuts. (Daily News)
And at least one Queens school is already so dirty that it’s overrun with mice. (Post)