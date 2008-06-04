Rise & Shine: Tuesday, 6/4

Philissa Cramer
 | June 4, 2008, 12:00pm UTC
  • To deal with overcrowding, several school districts are grappling with the specter of rezoning. Parents in Greenwich Village, the Upper East Side, and Brownstone Brooklyn are especially frightened. (Sun)
  • The DOE says it wrongly denied pre-K seats to 200 families and says its working toward a fix. (Post)
  • Sam Freedman writes his final education column for the New York Times, which has been scaling back its schools coverage.
  • During “PS Art” week, schools are getting free posters of George Washington and 39 other iconic images. (Sun)
  • Kids skipping high school brawled in Brooklyn yesterday. (Post)
  • 600 custodians may lose their jobs as a result of impending budget cuts. (Daily News)
  • And at least one Queens school is already so dirty that it’s overrun with mice. (Post)