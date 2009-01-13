Rise & Shine: Tuesday, 1/13

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | January 13, 2009, 12:20pm UTC
  • A change to the way state tests are scored means schools will have to hire substitutes. (Daily News)
  • The Hebrew language charter school got one step closer to opening yesterday. (Times)
  • More than 10 Catholic schools will close in June. (Times, Post, Daily News)
  • Schools are anticipating extra absences on Inauguration Day. (Daily News)
  • For better or worse, NCLB will be one of President Bush’s legacies. (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Arne Duncan’s tenure in Chicago was mostly positive, according to the Chicago Tribune.
  • Even though he never taught, Arne Duncan always cared about kids. (AP)
  • School districts are lining up to ask for slices of Obama’s forthcoming stimulus package. (USA Today)