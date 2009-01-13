Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Tuesday, 1/13
By | January 13, 2009, 12:20pm UTC
- A change to the way state tests are scored means schools will have to hire substitutes. (Daily News)
- The Hebrew language charter school got one step closer to opening yesterday. (Times)
- More than 10 Catholic schools will close in June. (Times, Post, Daily News)
- Schools are anticipating extra absences on Inauguration Day. (Daily News)
- For better or worse, NCLB will be one of President Bush’s legacies. (Christian Science Monitor)
- Arne Duncan’s tenure in Chicago was mostly positive, according to the Chicago Tribune.
- Even though he never taught, Arne Duncan always cared about kids. (AP)
- School districts are lining up to ask for slices of Obama’s forthcoming stimulus package. (USA Today)