Randi Weingarten plants the seeds for a second stimulus

A quarter of a million education jobs were saved by federal stimulus funds, according to a new report released today by the White House and the U.S. Department of Education.

But the real trouble is yet to come, said AFT president Randi Weingarten in a statement: “The trick now is to find ways to ensure schools get help next year, when we expect public education’s financial challenges to peak.”

Weingarten’s full statement, complete with examples of how some school districts (but not New York City) have used their stimulus funds, is below the jump.

Statement by Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers On Success of Recovery Act in Saving Education Jobs The White House announced today that preliminary data indicate the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) has helped state governments save or create thousands of education jobs nationwide. WASHINGTON-The federal stimulus funds for education were a lifeline for states, schools, students and their educators. By saving thousands of teacher and school staff jobs that were threatened due to a significant drop in state revenue, schools were able to start this fall with minimal disruption for children. Some of the programs that were preserved are helping children whose families are in dire circumstances because of the recession. The trick now is to find ways to ensure schools get help next year, when we expect public education’s financial challenges to peak. Several AFT leaders have been able to quantify how Recovery Act funds were used in their school districts. Some examples: