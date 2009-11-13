Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Fifth Harlem Success charter school is approved
By | November 13, 2009, 12:18pm UTC
- The Panel for Educational Policy okayed a $3 million contract for the DOE’s school surveys. (Daily News)
- The panel also approved a new promotion policy for students in fourth and sixth grades. (Post)
- A state charter school committee approved a fifth Harlem Success school yesterday. (Post)
- A teacher accused of sexual misconduct is suing the city over his rubber room stint. (NY1)
- The state plans to apply for Race to the Top funds in the first round of applications. (GothamSchools)
- The Times laments that the RttT rules don’t demand better teachers, only “highly qualified” ones. (Times)
- Tom Carroll reiterates three major initiatives NYS should undertake to get RttT funds. (Daily News)
- Michael Mulgrew said CUNY students have low math skills because of test prep in school. (Daily News)
- A D.C. school wonders what it means to be “turned” so middle-class families attend. (Washington Post)
- Only three people attended a second hearing about relocating Greenwich Village MS. (The Villager)
- Millennium HS’s funding for a gym will vanish unless the city finds space for one. (Downtown Express)
- The head of the Robin Hood Foundation says NYC is better off when bankers get bonuses. (Bloomberg)